The 16 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases in the past week as city rate continues to rise
Sixteen out of the 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods have seen a rise in COVID cases in the last week, new figures have revealed.
In total there were 120 cases in the city up to June 24 - a rise of 43 compared to the previous seven days. Peterborough now has a rate of 59.3 cases per 100,000 people. The rate is the highest since April 13.
The highest rate in the city is seen in Barnack, Wittering & Wansford, which has a rate of 132.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Stanground had the most cases, with 14.
Just four areas of the city recorded two or fewer cases - the government does not publish detailed data on areas with two or fewer cases to protect the identity of individuals.
The last COVID related death (within 28 days of a positive test) was recorded on April 16.
As of June 22, there were five COVID patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland).
All data is available from https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/