The 16 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases in the past week as city rate continues to rise

Peterborough: 120 cases (+43 compared to the previous week) Rate: 59.3

In total there were 120 cases in the city up to June 24 - a rise of 43 compared to the previous seven days. Peterborough now has a rate of 59.3 cases per 100,000 people. The rate is the highest since April 13.

The highest rate in the city is seen in Barnack, Wittering & Wansford, which has a rate of 132.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Stanground had the most cases, with 14.

14 cases (+5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 119.9

Just four areas of the city recorded two or fewer cases - the government does not publish detailed data on areas with two or fewer cases to protect the identity of individuals.

The last COVID related death (within 28 days of a positive test) was recorded on April 16.

As of June 22, there were five COVID patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland).

All data is available from https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

10 cases (+8 compared to the previous week) Rate: 119.5

9 cases (+7 compared to the previous week) Rate: 132.6

8 cases (+6 compared to the previous week) Rate: 93.0

8 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 63.1

7 cases (+4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 96.6

7 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 56.1

6 cases (-1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 61.7

5 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 67.8

5 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 62.9

5 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 52.8

5 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 47.0

5 cases (-1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 44.6

5 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 43.9

5 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 41.4

4 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 39.8

3 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 52.0

3 cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 33.6

Two or fewer cases recorded

Two or fewer cases recorded

Two or fewer cases recorded