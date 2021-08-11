The 15 Peterborough neighbourhoods with a COVID case rate higher than 400

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 15 have a rate of more than 400 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate is 277.4.

Peterborough, with a rate of 428.9 now has the 14th highest case rate in the UK.

Of the 22 neighbourhoods, just four saw a drop in cases in the past week.

The vaccination rate in the city is one of the lowest in the country.

There are currently 25 people in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland). Of those patients, four are on ventilation.

A further death (within 28 days of a positive test) was recorded on Sunday, taking Peterborough’s total to 333 during the pandemic. Four of those have been recorded since July 20. Before July 20, there had not been a single death (within 28 days of a positive test) recorded in the city since April 16.

All statistics are available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Peterborough Central 61 cases (+46 compared to the previous week) Rate: 489.2

2. Woodston and West Town 59 cases (+25 compared to the previous week) Rate: 465.0

3. Hampton Vale 58 cases (+10 compared to the previous week) Rate: 508.8

4. Stanground 57 cases (+9 compared to the previous week) Rate: 488.3