The 15 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases in the past week

A total of 15 of the 22 areas saw a rise, with six seeing a fall. One area recorded the same number of cases as the previous week.

Overall, there were 112 more cases in Peterborough compared to the previous week.

Peterborough’s case rate now stands at 355.8 cases per 100,000 people, just above the UK rate of 350.9.

However, the UK rate is being pushed up by the rate in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - with England’s rate being 324.7.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground 50 cases (-18 compared to the previous week) Rate: 420.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Eye and Thorney 49 cases (+19 compared to the previous week) Rate: 756.8 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Fengate and Parnwell 47 cases (+14 compared to the previous week) Rate: 385.6 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Central Park 45 cases (+13 compared to the previous week) Rate: 400.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales