Peterborough: 721 cases (+112 compared to the previous week) Rate: 355.8

The 15 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases in the past week

More than half the neighbourhoods in Peterborough saw a rise in COVID cases in the past week, it has been revealed.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:00 am

A total of 15 of the 22 areas saw a rise, with six seeing a fall. One area recorded the same number of cases as the previous week.

Overall, there were 112 more cases in Peterborough compared to the previous week.

Peterborough’s case rate now stands at 355.8 cases per 100,000 people, just above the UK rate of 350.9.

However, the UK rate is being pushed up by the rate in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - with England’s rate being 324.7.

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

MORE: Peterborough business owner says without COVID vaccine, his wife would have died

1. Stanground

50 cases (-18 compared to the previous week) Rate: 420.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Eye and Thorney

49 cases (+19 compared to the previous week) Rate: 756.8

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Fengate and Parnwell

47 cases (+14 compared to the previous week) Rate: 385.6

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Central Park

45 cases (+13 compared to the previous week) Rate: 400.2

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6