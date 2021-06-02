The 15 Peterborough neighbourhoods that are almost COVID free as city’s rate tumbles again

Just seven of 22 areas of the city recorded three or more cases in the week up to May 27 - and no area of the city recorded more than four cases.

Peterborough’s case rate now stands at 16.8 per 100,000 people - down from 21.3 the previous day. A month before, on April 27, the rate stood at 47 cases per 100,000 people.

The UK rate is currently 30.3 cases per 100,000 people.

There were just 34 cases recorded in Peterborough in the past week.

The Government does not publish how many cases are recorded in a neighbourhood, or the neighbourhood’s case rate, if two or fewer cases are recorded in a week to protect individuals’ identities.

1. Stanground 4 cases (+2 compared to the previous week). Rate: 34.3 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Orton Malborne and Goldhay 3 cases (+1 compared to the previous week). Rate: 33.6 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Dogsthorpe 3 cases (+/-0 compared to the previous week). Rate: 31.7 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Hargate and Orton Longueville 3 cases (+/-0 compared to the previous week). Rate: 30.8 Photo: Midlands Buy photo