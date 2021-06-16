The 14 Peterborough neighbourhoods that are virtually COVID free - and the five to see a rise in cases

Government data shows that 14 of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city recorded two or fewer cases in the week up to June 10.

The Government does not provide data on case rates, or reveal if there have been two, one or zero cases in the area, to protect individuals identity.

Of the eight areas with three or more cases, five had three cases, with a sixth having four.

The eight areas provide 35 of the 48 cases in Peterborough during the seven day period.

Overall, Peterborough saw a rise of 13 cases compared to the previous seven days.

The city’s rate now stands at 23.7 cases per 100,000 people - which is the second highest rate in Peterborough since May 24.

However, while the rate in the city has risen slightly, it is still a long way below the UK rate, which stands at 70.2.

No COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) have been recorded in Peterborough since April 16.

Up to and including June 6, no COVID patients had been admitted to hospitals run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) for 12 days.

As of June 8, there were just two COVID patients in those hospitals. The last time a patient was on a ventilator at any of the hospitals was May 7.

1. Peterborough Central 11 cases (+9 compared to the previous week). Rate: 88.2

2. Fengate and Parnwell 5 cases (+/-0 compared to the previous week). Rate: 41.4

3. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard 4 cases (+2 compared to the previous week). Rate: 39.8

4. Longthorpe and Netherton 3 cases (+/- 0 compared to the previous week). Rate: 41.4