The 13 Peterborough neighbourhoods with a COVID case rate above 500

Peterborough’s rate as a whole is 489.1 - but 13 of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city have broken over the 500 barrier.

The UK rate is 355 - only five Peterborough neighbourhoods have a rate below that mark.

Peterborough’s rate has dropped from 519.7, which it reached on August 13 - however, it is starting to rise again, having increased on six consecutive days.

There were 10 COVID deaths in the city up to August 30 (within 28 days of a positive test), making August the most tragic month in terms of deaths since March.

There are currently 56 COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) - the highest number since March 24. Five of those are on ventilators.

Peterborough’s vaccination rate take up also remains much lower than the UK rate.

Just 70 per cent of adults in Peterborough have had one dose, and 60 per cent have had two - compared to a UK rate which has seen 88 per cent of adults have one dose and 79 per cent have two doses.

To find how to get a vaccination, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Stanground 81 cases (+7 compared to the previous week) Rate: 693.9 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston 72 cases (+23 compared to the previous week) Rate: 677.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Woodston and West Town 66 cases (+/- 0 compared to the previous week) Rate: 520.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Hampton Vale 62 cases (-4 compared to the previous week) Rate: 543.9 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales