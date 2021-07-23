The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods where less than half the adult population has been vaccinated

Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate is much lower than much of the rest of the country, with 18 neighbourhoods in the city having a take up rate for the second vaccine that is lower than the UK rate as a whole.

The only areas with a higher take up rate are Glinton, Northborough & Maxey, Newborough & Peakirk, Eye & Thorney and Orton West & Castor.

There are three neighbourhoods in the city where the take up rate is 33 per cent or lower.

Half of the Peterborough neighbourhoods have a lower first dose vaccine take up rate than the UK rate for second doses.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 90 per cent have had at least one dose. 76 per cent have had two doses

2. Newborough and Peakirk 87 per cent have had at least one dose. 72 per cent have had two doses

3. Eye and Thorney 86 per cent have had at least one dose. 71 per cent have had two doses

4. Orton West and Castor 86 per cent have had at least one dose. 71 per cent have had two doses