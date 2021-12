Overall in the city, there were 964 COVID cases in the seven days up to December 9 - a drop of 36 compared to the previous week.

The number of cases fell in 12 areas, and increased in nine. In one area, the number remained the same.

The city’s COVID rate now stands at 475.8 cases per 100,000 people - lower than the UK rate of 514.1.

Residents are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Hampton Vale 114 cases (+29 compared to the previous week) Rate: 967.4

2. Stanground 91 cases (-60 compared to the previous week) Rate: 765.0

3. Fletton 66 cases (-5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 671.6

4. Hargate and Orton Longueville 66 cases (+22 compared to the previous week) Rate: 670.0