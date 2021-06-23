The 11 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a rise in COVID cases - and the eight that are almost COVID free

Of the 22 areas of the city, 11 saw a rise in cases in the seven days up to June 17.

The biggest rise was seen in Stanground, which saw seven more cases than the previous week.

In total, Peterborough had 76 cases - a rise of 28 compared to the previous week.

There were eight city neighbourhoods that recorded two or fewer cases. The Government does not publish detailed information on these areas to protect the identity of individuals.

Government data also shows a slight drop in Peterborough’s case rate on June 17.

Previously, there had been a rise in rates for seven consecutive days. The rate now stands at 37.6 cases per 100,000 people. The UK rate as a whole is 93.7.

Despite a rise in cases, there has still not been a rise in hospitalisations in the city.

As of June 15, there were two COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland).

The last COVID related death in the city (within 28 days of a positive test) was on April 16.

1. Stanground 9 cases (+7 compared to the previous week) Rate: 77.1

2. Hargate and Orton Longueville 7 cases (+5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 72.0

3. Fletton 7 cases (+5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 71.1

4. Central Park 6 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 53.5