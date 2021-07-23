Some surgeries delayed as Peterborough City Hospital hit by ‘pingdemic’

Peterborough City Hospital has been hit by the 'pingdemic'

As the number of COVID cases in Peterborough - and across the rest of the country - more and more people who come into ‘close contact’ are being advised to self isolate if ‘pinged’ by the COVID app, or being told they must isolate if contacted by the Government’s Track and Trace system.

Frontline health and care staff who are fully vaccinated and identified as a close contact of someone with Covid have a separate system on isolation - but the hospital has still been hit hard by workers being told to self isolate.

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “The need for our staff to isolate due to an increase in community cases and therefore being contacted by NHS Test and Trace or via the Covid-19 app is causing some staffing issues across our Trust. This has unfortunately impacted on some elective surgeries having to be rescheduled. We are contacting any patients who may be affected by this and apologise for the inconvenience it may cause.

