Six Peterborough neighbourhoods have a COVID rate above 800 - but cases start to fall in city

There were a total of 1,331 cases in Peterborough in the seven days up to October 21 - 60 fewer than the previous seven days.

The overall rate in the city is now 656.9 per 100,000 people - below the 707.7 of the previous week.

Last week four Peterborough neighbourhoods had a rate above 1,000, compared to three this week. Last week a further three had a rate above 800 - this week there are also three neighbourhoods with a rate between 800 and 1,000.

While the city’s case rate has fallen, it remains above the UK rate, which stands at 485.6.

So far in October there have been 12 COVID deaths in Peterborough (within 28 days of a positive test).

1. Hampton Vale 141 cases (+20 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,196.5 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Stanground 95 cases (+11 compared to the previous week) Rate: 798.7 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hargate and Orton Longueville 81 cases (-5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 822.3 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Orton Malborne and Goldhay 77 cases (-68 compared to the previous week) Rate: 871.6 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales