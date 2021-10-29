Peterborough: 1st dose: 66% 2nd dose: 60%

Six out of ten Peterborough residents double jabbed - see how your neighbourhood is doing

Sixty per cent of residents in Peterborough have now had two COVID jabs to protect themselves - and others - against COVID.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:34 am

A total of 126,137 people have now been given their second jab in the city.

However, while the 60 per cent mark is a significant milestone, it is still behind the England rate of 70 per cent, and the UK rate of 79 per cent.

Three Peterborough neighbourhoods have a rate that is still below 50 per cent.

Only four of the 22 city neighbourhoods have a rate above the UK rate, and only nine have a take up rate above the rate for England.

For information on how to get your vaccination, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

All data available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

1st dose: 87.2% 2nd dose: 82.4%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

1st dose: 86.3% 2nd dose: 80.1%

3. Orton West and Castor

1st dose: 84% 2nd dose: 79.6%

4. Newborough and Peakirk

1st dose: 84.2% 2nd dose: 79.4%

