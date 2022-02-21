Pilot scheme to reduce visiting restrictions at Peterborough hospital to be introduced this week

Visiting restrictions have remained in place at the hospital, even as national restrictions were relaxed.

Last week Peterborough MP Paul Bristow called for restrictions to be relaxed at the hospital to help patients, families and staff.

Peterborough City Hospital.

Now a trial scheme will be introduced on some wards to allow visiting to re-start.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse, for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Whilst restrictions are easing in the community, we do continue to see and treat a high number of patients for Covid-19.

“As a result visiting restrictions currently remain in place, however we are implementing a plan from next week to safely reintroduce visiting to our hospitals with the use of lateral flow testing and allocated timeslots on some pilot wards, before we roll this out on further wards in a safe way.

“We understand that this it is a difficult time for patients and their loved ones, however it is important we continue to do everything to minimise the spread of infection.

“We would like to thank everyone for adhering to our safety advice, and ask that everyone continues to do their bit by following national social distancing, face covering and hand washing guidelines, as these measures really do make a difference and help to minimise the spread of the virus.”