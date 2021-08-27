Peterborough’s East of England Showground vaccination centre to shut for weekend as Truckfest takes over
The vaccination centre at the East of England Showground will be closed this weekend as Truckfest takes over the venue.
The centre will be open today (Friday), but closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. It will re-open on Tuesday morning.
Peterborough’s vaccination take up rate remains lower than the national average, while the case rate is higher than the national rate.
There will, however, still be a number of venues where people will be able to get vaccinated in Peterborough over the bank holiday weekend.
For more information on when and where you can get vaccinated in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/