Peterborough’s director of public health urges caution as city COVID rate dipped below UK rate for first time in months

The figures released on Thursday evening, showed Peterborough has 300.6 cases per 100,000 people, compared to a UK rate of 302.

Throughout the summer, Peterborough’s rate has been higher than the UK rate, and for a period had one of the highest rates in the country.

But the good news was short lived, as the following day the city’s rate once again rose above the UK rate.

Coronavirus

Jyoti Atri, Director of Public health for Peterborough, said: “It is good news that rates of Covid-19 are reducing in Peterborough currently, but as we have seen many times in the past, they can fluctuate from one week to the next.

“Covid-19 continues to spread through our communities at a faster rate than we would like and we expect this to continue following the return of schools and work after their summer holidays.

“It remains absolutely vital that people stay alert to the signs of Covid and do everything they can to stop it spreading. This includes getting both doses of the vaccine, rapid testing twice a week, testing and isolating if you have symptoms and adopting good health measures such as regular handwashing and wearing a mask in crowded places. If you have a barrier which is stopping you from getting vaccinated, whether it’s childcare or transport, please tell us as we can help.”

Residents who are eligible for COVID booster jabs are now being invited to have their third dose.

care home residents, health and social care workers, people aged over 50, those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, adult carers, and adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals are those who will be prioritised for the extra dose.

The booster vaccine will be offered at least six months after a second vaccination and the NHS will contact people directly to let them know when it is their turn to get their booster vaccine. Once people have been invited by the NHS, they will be able to book their appointment through the National Booking Service via http://www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119. It's important to note that people can only book their booster appointment after at least 180 days have passed since they had their second dose. This means if you're trying to book in for a month's time when you'd hit your six month marker you won't be able to just yet.

People are also being urged to get their flu vaccinations ahead of the winter season.