Peterborough’s COVID rate highest since February on ‘Freedom Day’ - but hospitalisations remain low

Coronavirus

Peterborough’s case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 194.3, the highest since February 23, when the rate stood at 235.8.

However, the most recent data available shows there were just eight COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) on July 13. On February 23 there were 153 patients.

As of July 13 there was one person on a ventilator - on February 23 there were 18 at the hospitals.

Peterborough’s rate is currently lower than the national rate, which for the UK stands at 376.1.

The last COVID related death in Peterborough (within 28 days of a positive test) was on March 16.

However, vaccination rates in the city remain much lower then the rest of the country - with a higher proportion of people in the UK having had their second dose than the proportion of people in Peterborough who have had their first dose..

In Peterborough 67.6 per cent of adults have had at least one jab, and 49.1 per cent have had two jabs. Across the UK, 87.9 per cent have had their first dose, and 68.3 per cent have had their second dose.