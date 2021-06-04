Peterborough’s COVID case rate now less than half the UK rate

Peterborough’s rate of cases per 100,000 people is now 16.3 - the lowest it has been since the start of the second wave last winter.

The Uk’s rate now stands at 35. Until this week, Peterborough’s rate had been above teh UK rate since the start of the second wave.

The rolling rate for people in Peterborough aged 60 and above is now 0 - yesterday it was revealed that 80.9 per cent of people aged 60 and over in Peterborough are now fully vaccinated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coronavirus - an artists impression

Just four areas of Peterborough - Central Park, Fengate & Parnwell, Stanground and Hargate & Orton Longueville - recorded three or more cases in the past week.

The last death within 28 days of a positive COVID test in the city was on April 16 - 49 days ago. This is the longest spell with no COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) since the pandemic began.

Just one COVID patient has been admitted to a hospital run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) in the past 10 days, and there are now just four patients in the hospitals - the lowest number since September 30 last year.

There have been no patients in mechanical ventilation beds at the hospital since May 7 - the longest gap since the start of the pandemic.

On June 3, 873 people in the city had their first vaccine, and 1,015 had their second, meaning 56.6 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had at least one dose, and 36.6 per cent have had both doses.