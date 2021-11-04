Peterborough vaccine hubs to open for walk in sessions for youngsters aged 12 to 15

Parents can now book online to get 12 to 15-year-olds vaccinated

Peterborough was granted Enhanced Response Status this week to tackle the low vaccine rates and high case rates.

Now more people than ever will be able to walk into the Queensgate hub to get a vaccine.

Mike Passfield, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust’s Clinical Operations Director for large scale vaccination centres said: “Currently vaccines for healthy 12-15 year olds are only available at our large scale vaccination centres by booking an appointment via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted to confirm that walk-in clinics (as well as booked appointments) for this cohort of 12-15 year olds will be available from Saturday 6 November at our vaccination centre in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. “The walk-in service will be available to this age group on Saturdays and Sundays from 8.30 am to 4 pm and from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm on Thursdays. We will announce further walk-in sites for the 12-15 year age group across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in the coming weeks.

“Young people aged 12-15 can still choose to access the vaccination programme being delivered in schools by Hertfordshire and East Anglia Community School Aged Immunisation Service.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Millions of children around the world have had a Covid-19 vaccine – it’s safe and effective and is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and those we care about.

“The NHS is always under additional pressure during the autumn and winter as respiratory infections take hold. Reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

“We’re making it as easy as possible for people to get their jab, and consent for 12-15 year olds will be sought in line with national guidelines at the vaccination centre.

“Our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions you have. They can also provide extra support if you are nervous or anxious, just speak to a member of the team at any of our vaccination sites and let them know what you need to feel relaxed and comfortable.”

This walk-in service for healthy 12-15 year olds is in addition to the walk-in service at Queensgate Shopping Centre Vaccination Centre for people seeking boosters which also launches on Saturday 6 November and will be available seven days a week from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm and later on Thursdays to 7.30 pm. Additional walk-in sites across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for people seeking boosters will be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, appointments for boosters at all other large scale vaccination centres should continue to be booked via www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by telephoning 119

The majority of 12 to 15 year olds are being offered one dose of the vaccine. This includes children who turn 12 on the date of their vaccination. Two doses eight weeks apart will be offered to children where their healthcare professional has identified they have a condition that means they are at high risk from Covid-19, or if they live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Children aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they attend a vaccination centre

The NHS will communicate directly with the parents/guardians of 12-15 year olds who are eligible for two doses to explain arrangements for accessing their second dose.