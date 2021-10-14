Peterborough vaccine centre to close this weekend - as new Queensgate hub prepares to open

Thousands of people have received jabs at the showground since the vaccination campaign started earlier this year.

But the final jabs will be given out on Sunday at the centre.

A new vaccine centre will open in Queensgate in Peterborough city centre on Monday morning. The hub will be located on the ground floor of the centre in the old Next unit.

The Queensgate hub will open on Monday

The vaccination clinic at the Queensgate Shopping Centre will be open seven days a week from 8.30 am to 4.00 pm with longer clinics open every Thursday from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm.

The vaccination hub at the City Care Centre will remain open until Sunday, November 7.

For full details on all walk-in vaccination centres visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

If you have it, please take with you your NHS number to help the vaccination team book you in quickly (please see here). But don’t worry if you don’t have an NHS number or are not registered with a GP / local doctor, you can still get vaccinated.

You do NOT need to show identification (ID) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and you do not need to give your full name or address. It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay.

Before your vaccination, don’t forget to keep hydrated (bring some bottled water with you) and have something to eat before you come!