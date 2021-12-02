Peterborough public urged to play their part as Covid Community Team recruited to help protect city from new variant

The PCVS Covid Community Team in action.

Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service (PCVS), funded by Peterborough City Council, has now recruited all members of their Covid Community team who will work with groups across the city to reduce infection rates, encourage vaccination take up and design community solutions to Covid recovery.

This comes at a crucial time as reported cases continue to rise and now the emergence of a new variant.

So far, the Covid Community Coordinators have engaged with 100s of Peterborough’s residents in person, addressing vaccination concerns, providing latest accurate scientific and factual information on the Covid situation and ensuring people are signposted to relevant existing support mechanisms such as volunteering, health, education and welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PCVS Covid Community Team in action.

Practical support is delivered from providing help with booking vaccine appointments to advice on taking the necessary preventative precautions at home, shops, community venues and events.

Farsh Raoufi, PCVS’ Covid Community Coordinator Lead is happy with what the team has achieved to date but has recognised that there is still a long way to go to ensure that there is not a strain on services, in particular with the discovery of the new variant.

He has stressed the importance of complying with latest government guidance. He said: “Our combined efforts has made a positive impact with the uptake of the vaccination, however with the winter arriving at our doorstep, reported cases on the rise, and the discovery of the new variant, it is really important to keep each other safe where we can.

“Therefore, I urge you to please consider vaccination if you haven’t been vaccinated as yet, book your booster as soon as it’s offered and follow safer behaviours to keep Covid-19 from spreading such as wearing a mask in public places. Following these guidelines can have a massive impact in curbing the spread of the virus. For example; keeping rooms well ventilated can reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection by 70%!

The PCVS Covid Community Team in action.

“There is a lot of information and guidance on the web and social media but if you want to talk to a real person who is trained to provide you with support and up to date facts and knowledge, contact one of the Community Coordinators via their contact details below. The list includes some of the city’s most experienced, knowledgeable community minded people who are happy to help with the challenges Covid has presented to the city and to support the most vulnerable and at risk people and communities.

Paston Farm Community Foundation - Anamika Ghosh [email protected]

Family Voice Peterborough - Bernadetta Omondi [email protected]

Good Neighbours-Rural Peterborough - Cate Harding [email protected]

Latvian Community – Iveta Suna [email protected]

Family Action - Julie Kelham [email protected]

Bharat Hindu Sumaj - Kishor Ladwa [email protected]

Community First, Peterborough - Robert Orton [email protected]

Nigerian community in Peterborough – Temitope Micah [email protected]

PCVS - Farsh Raoufi [email protected]

GLADCA - Yasmin Ilahi https://gladca.org.uk/

PARCA - Moez Nathu https://parcaltd.org/

Peterborough City Council have also provided two dedicated community engagement specialists.