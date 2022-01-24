Peterborough man given £2,000 court bill after failing to isolate when he returned from Italy

Peterborough Magistrates Court EMN-201001-093745009

Michal Kloczkowski (39) was seen outside of his home in Shrub Road, Hampton on May 3 last year. He was meant to be self isolating after arriving from Italy.

Earlier this month Kloczkowski was found guilty of breaching the rules at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. He was found guilty in his absence.

He was fined £1,760, and ordered to pay a £176 victim surcharge and costs of £110 - a total of £2,046.

A Huntingdon man was also fined for breaching COVID rules at the court.

Phillip Longmore (20) of Salon Way, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to breaching the rules, namely living in the Tier 4 area of Cambridgeshire, bing outside the place where he was living without reasonable excuse on February 13 last year.