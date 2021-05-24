Peterborough man fined after organising restaurant party that broke ‘Rule of Six’

Nicu Grigore (24) organised the party on October 11 last year.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard that multiple households attended the event - and when staff at the restaurant asked the group to separate in order to comply with rules in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, the group refused.

Grigore, of Victoria Place, Peterborough, was found guilty of breaching coronavirus rules at the court, and was fined £500. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £35, and costs of £145.