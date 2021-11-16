Peterborough hospital visitors will need to take lateral flow test on day of visit to slow spread of COVID

Peterborough City Hospital entrance

From Thursday, November 18, all visitors will have to take a lateral flow test to show they do not have coronavirus before they are allowed in the hospital.

Peterborough and Cambridgeshire are now an Enhanced Response Area for Covid-19, as authorities try and reduce the spread of the virus.

A spokesman for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals said; “In order to keep our patients as safe as possible we ask that the named visitor performs a lateral flow test (LFT) on the days of their visit.

“If the test is positive please inform the ward and do not come to the hospital. If the test is negative then please ensure you bring evidence of this with you when coming in for your visit. This can be in the form of the email response once you have logged it on the gov.uk website or from a photograph of the test itself. Failure to comply with this will result in you being refused entry to the hospital you are visiting.

“Please follow the guidance detailed here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/testing/test-results/positive-test-result/

“LFTs can be obtained for free through the government website: https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests