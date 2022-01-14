Peterborough given nearly half a million pounds to tackle low vaccine rate

Peterborough has been given £485,000 of funding to tackle low vaccine rates

Currently, just 45.1 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the city have had a third jab, 63.6 per cent have had a second jab and 70.1 per cent have had a first jab.

Across the UK, 62.7 per cent have had a third jab, 83.1 per cent have had two jabs, and 90.5 per cent have had at least one jab.

Peterborough’s COVID rate is still very high, as Omicron spreads through the community, and the number of COVID patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals, including Peterborough City, is at its highest level since March last year.

Now Peterborough has been named as one of 60 councils to receive funding to help tackle the low rate.

In total, Peterborough will receive £485,000 - the maximum amount of money available - as part of the Community Vaccine Champions scheme.

The funding will provide an opportunity to deliver bespoke projects in their region, help identify barriers to accessing accurate information and provide tailored support, such as phone calls for people without easy access to digital technology, helplines, and linking to GP surgeries as well as other initiatives.

Communities Minister Kemi Badenoch MP said: “In England more than 80% of eligible adults over 18 have had a booster and for over 50s it is 90%. This is a great take-up so far, but we need to do more as we know that the unvaccinated are up to eight times more likely to be hospitalised than those who are jabbed.”

“By funding Community Vaccine Champions – an army of volunteers who are at the heart of their communities - we can reach those yet to be vaccinated and encourage them to protect themselves and the NHS.”

Councillor John Merry, Deputy City Mayor and Lead Member for Adult Services, Health and Wellbeing at Salford City Council said: “The support we received via the Community Vaccine Champions scheme has been vital in our fight against COVID-19. This financial boost has enabled us to roll out a range of activity to improve vaccination take up across the city and tackle vaccine hesitancy among some of our communities.”

Vaccines Minister Maggie Throup said: “Thanks to the pace and scale of our COVID-19 vaccination programme, we are in a much better position than this time last year.”

“We are doing everything we can to reach those who haven’t yet come forward for their jabs and we know some people are more likely to listen to those they trust, such as community and religious leaders - that’s why we are giving extra funding to our brilliant Community Champions.”

“The offer of a vaccine will always be available, it’s not too late. Please come forward as soon as you can so we can learn to live with this virus.”

Late last year Peterborough was granted Enhanced Response Area (ERA) status in a bid to tackle low vaccine rates. Peterborough had the status, which gave the city extra resources to fight COVID, from November 1 until December 24, and during the time the status was active tens of thousands of jabs were given out in the city. The city council said there had been plenty of benefits of being granted the status.

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked Peterborough City Council what the new funding will be used for - and if the money will be spent on different schemes than those implemented during the time when the city had ERA status.