Peterborough COVID case rate under half UK rate as hospitalisations remain low

Coronavirus

The city currently has a rate of 152.8 cases per 100,000 people, while the UK rate as a whole is 311.7 (for seven day period ending July 7).

For those aged 60 and over in Peterborough the rate is even lower, standing at 35.2 cases per 100,000. The rate for those younger than 60 is 181.5.

While the rate in Peterborough is the third highest it has been since the end of the so called ‘second wave,’ the rise in cases has not meant a rise in COVID patients needing hospital treatment - despite the city’s low vaccination take up rates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently four COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland). One of those four is on ventilation. At the peak of the second wave, there were more than 300 people in the hospitals, with 25 needing ventilation.

Peterborough remains behind England as a whole when it comes to vaccinations.