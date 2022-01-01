Peterborough City Hospital health trust caring for dozens of Covid patients
The North West Anglia Trust which manages Peterborough City Hospital was caring for 70 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from 65 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by one in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 69.
Across England there were 9,546 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 758 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 56% in the last four weeks, however the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that 43 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 26. This was up from 30 in the previous seven days.