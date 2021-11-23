Peterborough City Hospital appeals for volunteers during ‘extremely busy months’

Volunteers are needed at Peterborough City Hospital during 'extremely busy winter months'

Volunteering duties can include anything from helping families with emotional support to making a cup of tea for patients in the ambulance bays.

Carol North, head of volunteering at North West Anglia Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone considering a career in the NHS or who has some spare time, likes to be busy and would like to put their time to good use.

“Duties would include; helping out in our ambulance bays with drinks and sandwiches and talking to patients who might be scared or confused due to dementia.

“You might help to get patients in touch with their families or just make them a drink.

“You could also help with keeping patients calm, reassuring them and looking after their emotional wellbeing.

“Volunteers at our trust reflect our local communities and range in age from 16– 94.

“They all share a passion for helping people and make such a valuable input and have been especially important during the pandemic.”

Annette, a volunteer in the emergency department at the hospital, added: “Volunteering in the emergency department is a great way to really help out in the hospital and it gives me a great sense of satisfaction.

“A shift can be very varied and you could spend your day doing lots of different things, or sitting with just one confused patient to offer comfort and support during their visit. This means medical staff are able to continue treating people.

“It is so rewarding and I love volunteering in the emergency department. You feel really valued and get a lot of thanks from the staff. It’s great to be part of the team.”

To volunteer at the hospital, there are some requirements that must be met.

Applicants will be offered a ‘taster session’ before they start the recruitment process to check if the role is a right fit for you. Requirements include: A DBS check Provide two references

Complete a Covid-19 risk assessment

Be available to attend an online interview and training

Be fully vaccinated against Covid-19