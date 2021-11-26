Peterborough centres help bring up one million vaccine milestone across Cambridgeshire.

Mass vaccination centre at the City Care Centre, Thorpe Road. Jill Plant receives her jab from Dr Gillian Mitchell. EMN-210127-141653009

This week, the one millionth dose will be given out from large scale vaccination centres across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

Centres at the East of England Showground, City Care Centre, Thorpe Road, Halls The Chemist, Orton Wistow as well as the recently opened Queensgate site have been helping to administer jabs.

Speaking at his pride at the milestone, Matthew Winn, Chief Executive, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large-scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk, said: “This week our amazing staff at vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and Norfolk will deliver the millionth life-saving dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from one of our clinics. I am so incredibly proud of this achievement which is giving hope of a brighter future to thousands of people every day as part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

“My heartfelt thanks to everyone in our vaccination centres, NHS staff, volunteers and indeed the entire NHS, who have gone above and beyond to meet the challenges of Covid-19 head on.”

Cath Byford, Chief Nurse, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “The staff and volunteers at large-scale vaccination centres have played a huge role in protecting thousands of Norfolk and Waveney residents from the ravages of Covid-19.

“I’d like to thank them – and staff across the NHS – for the compassion and empathy they have shown and encourage anyone who is eligible and hasn’t come forward yet, to arrange a vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added:

“The challenges staff across the NHS have faced – and continue to face - have been extraordinary. For our large scale vaccination centres to be delivering the millionth dose this week, less than eleven months since the first centre opened is incredible.

“In the most challenging of times, NHS staff have shown time and again their resilience and commitment to protecting and caring for patients. My thanks to each and every one of them.”