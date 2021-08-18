Peterborough care group offers staff chance to win a brand new car - if they get fully vaccinated

Staff at PJ Care face losing their jobs if they haven’t been had two doses of COVID vaccine by November 11, apart from limited exemptions, in line with proposed government legislation.

PJ Care is a provider of neurological care for adults with progressive conditions such as dementia, Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, and those with acquired brain injuries. The company runs The Eagle Wood centre in Peterborough and two others in Milton Keynes.

The legislation, will apply to all Care Quality Commission-regulated care homes in England. This will mean that anyone working in or seeking to work in a care home will need proof that they have had both COVID vaccinations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid vaccination Photo: Shutterstock EMN-210623-170950001

Currently, 85% of PJ Care’s 600 staff have been fully vaccinated.

Chairman, Neil Russell, hopes the chance to win a Renault Clio E-Tech worth £22,000 will help to encourage those who are open to changing their minds.

He said; “We know that there are some of our staff who, for whatever reason, just do not feel able to receive the vaccine. But there are those staff who are still undecided or haven’t yet made their appointments for whom the prize of a new car could be deciding factor.

“We absolutely believe in the vaccine and have informed and encouraged our staff throughout, and it will pain us to lose any of our valued and highly-skilled team. With the average salary of a carer here being just over £20,000, plus our investment in their training, overtime they may earn and the costs of recruiting their replacement, if this initiative gets just one person to have the vaccine and stay in their job, we will have saved money.”

PJ Care was recently ranked as one of the UK’s top 10 health and social care employers in the ‘Best Companies’ awards and is an accredited Living Wage Employer. It is also a finalist in the Growing Business ‘Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year’ award as well as ‘Employer of the Year.’

Staff who’ve yet to be vaccinated needed to have their first jab by Monday (September 16), in time for their second dose before the government deadline. Neil says with time running out, they had to act fast.