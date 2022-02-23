Peterborough businesses hit by COVID can apply for grants

The grants available are the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF), Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant and the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG).

These grants are designed to provide support to businesses who have been severely impacted by Covid restrictions. The money will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, to those who meet the grant criteria set out by the Government.

Businesses can apply for the grants by visiting Peterborough City Council’s website.

Councillor Andy Coles, Cabinet Member for Finance at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are acutely aware of the difficulties that many businesses in the city have faced throughout the pandemic.

“We are fully committed to helping businesses during these difficult and unprecedented times and know how valuable these grants are to businesses, allowing them to continue to operate and support their employees.

“I would urge any businesses that fall within the eligibility criteria to submit an application for the appropriate scheme at the earliest opportunity.”

The grants available are:

Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF)

The government has provided local authorities with funds to provide business rates relief for those businesses impacted by Covid-19, but who are not eligible for the existing relief schemes such as the Extended Retail Discount and Nursery Relief schemes.

This scheme is now live and accepting applications until 28 February 2022. Once this application window has closed, we will assess all applications and notify applicants of the outcome. The funding for this scheme is limited and no awards can be made before the application window closes, as distribution of the funds will be prioritised to the businesses most impacted by Covid.

To be eligible for the grant, you must be a ratepayer liable and occupying the property for business rates in Peterborough during the financial year 2021/22.

Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant

Up to £6,000 has been made available for businesses in the Hospitality, Leisure and Accommodation sectors. This scheme runs until 18 March 2022.

The aim of the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant scheme is to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service and activity takes place in a fixed ratepaying premises. Businesses must have been trading on 30 December 2021 and be liable for business rates. You can find further details of the scheme on Gov.uk, including an eligibility check.

Please note that a new application is required even if you have previously received a grant payment from the council under one of the previous schemes.

If your business has been affected by Omicron but does not meet the criteria of this scheme you may be eligible for support under the Additional Restrictions (Discretionary) grant fund.

Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG)

Further funding has been available under the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme to support businesses affected by Omicron.

Funding for this scheme is very limited and once allocated no further awards can be made. In addition, no applications can be made after 31 March - although due to the limited funding, it is expected to close before this date.

Businesses that have already received support under the previous ARG scheme can also apply for additional support, but an application will be required whether or not you have previously claimed.

There are three strands to this scheme:

Grants of up to £6,000 for businesses liable for business rates but who are not eligible for the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (above)

Grants of up to £2,500 for businesses not liable for business rates