PCR testing not available at Peterborough’s showground until end of the month

PCR testing will not be available at the East of England Showground until the end of the month.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 17th September 2021, 6:12 am
Cars queue up to use the drive-through test centre at the East of England Showground.

Peterborough City Council has confirmed the news and has said that this is due to “pre-planned events.”

Those in need of a PCR test can go online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test to book one of the available slots in Cambridgeshire.

Alternatively, rapid testing is available for people without symptoms at a number of sites including St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, Cathedral Square and The Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne.

For a full timetable, visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/healthcare/public-health/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-rapid-community-testing.

