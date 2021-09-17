PCR testing not available at Peterborough’s showground until end of the month

Cars queue up to use the drive-through test centre at the East of England Showground.

Peterborough City Council has confirmed the news and has said that this is due to “pre-planned events.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those in need of a PCR test can go online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test to book one of the available slots in Cambridgeshire.

Alternatively, rapid testing is available for people without symptoms at a number of sites including St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, Cathedral Square and The Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne.