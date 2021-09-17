PCR testing not available at Peterborough’s showground until end of the month
PCR testing will not be available at the East of England Showground until the end of the month.
Peterborough City Council has confirmed the news and has said that this is due to “pre-planned events.”
Those in need of a PCR test can go online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test to book one of the available slots in Cambridgeshire.
Alternatively, rapid testing is available for people without symptoms at a number of sites including St Mark’s Church, Lincoln Road, Cathedral Square and The Herlington Centre, Orton Malborne.
For a full timetable, visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/healthcare/public-health/coronavirus/coronavirus-covid-19-rapid-community-testing.