One Peterborough neighbourhood has one of highest Covid case rates in region as others see a drop - how is your area doing?

In the seven days to December 2 the latest figures show that of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 11 saw a drop in cases and the other 11 saw a rise.

By far the highest case rate in the city remains in Stanground at 1,261 cases per 100,000 with an increase of 35 cases on the previous week.

The next highest rate in the city is in Westwood with 754.4 cases per 100,000.

However, just outside Peterborough the Stilton, Elton & Folksworth area exceeded the rate seen in Stanground with 81 cases, a rise of 54 or 200 per cent on the previous week, giving it a case rate per 100,000 of 1,439.

In Peterborough as a whole there were 997 cases, an increase of 82 (9 per cent) on the previous week which represents a case rate per 100,000 people of 492.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard Total cases: 30. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -2 (-6.2%). Case rate per 100,000 people 300.0. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Paston Total cases: 45. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +6 (15.4%). Case rate per 100,000 people 415.0 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale Total cases: 85. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +13 (18.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 721.3. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Stanground Total cases: 150. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +35 (30.4%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,261.0. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales