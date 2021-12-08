In the seven days to December 2, Peterborough as a whoel had 997 cases. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +82 (9.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 492.0.

One Peterborough neighbourhood has one of highest Covid case rates in region as others see a drop - how is your area doing?

One Peterborough area has a Covid case rate of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 of population, one of the highest in the region,

By Mark Edwards
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 5:00 am

In the seven days to December 2 the latest figures show that of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 11 saw a drop in cases and the other 11 saw a rise.

By far the highest case rate in the city remains in Stanground at 1,261 cases per 100,000 with an increase of 35 cases on the previous week.

The next highest rate in the city is in Westwood with 754.4 cases per 100,000.

However, just outside Peterborough the Stilton, Elton & Folksworth area exceeded the rate seen in Stanground with 81 cases, a rise of 54 or 200 per cent on the previous week, giving it a case rate per 100,000 of 1,439.

In Peterborough as a whole there were 997 cases, an increase of 82 (9 per cent) on the previous week which represents a case rate per 100,000 people of 492.

1. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard

Total cases: 30. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -2 (-6.2%). Case rate per 100,000 people 300.0.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Paston

Total cases: 45. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +6 (15.4%). Case rate per 100,000 people 415.0

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Hampton Vale

Total cases: 85. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +13 (18.1%). Case rate per 100,000 people 721.3.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Stanground

Total cases: 150. The rate has increased relative to the previous week. +35 (30.4%). Case rate per 100,000 people 1,261.0.

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughStanground
Next Page
Page 1 of 6