Number of Peterborough residents ‘pinged’ by COVID app increases

People all over Peterborough are being 'pinged' by the test and trace app

A total of 1,267 people were pinged in the city in the week up to August 25 - up from 988 the previous week.

The figure is the fifth highest in the city in the past six months.

Peterborough’s COVID case rate has started to rise again after it had dropped in the middle of August.