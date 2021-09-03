Number of Peterborough residents ‘pinged’ by COVID app increases
The number of Peterborough people who have been advised to isolate after being ‘pinged’ has increased again.
A total of 1,267 people were pinged in the city in the week up to August 25 - up from 988 the previous week.
The figure is the fifth highest in the city in the past six months.
Peterborough’s COVID case rate has started to rise again after it had dropped in the middle of August.
It now stands at 509.3 cases per 100,000 people- the third highest figure in the current wave, and has increased on seven consecutive days. The UK rate is currently 357.3 cases per 100,000 people.