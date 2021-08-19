Number of Peterborough pings falls as COVID app settings are changed

People all over Peterborough are being 'pinged' by the test and trace app

In the week ending August 11, there were 1,158 pings sent out by the app advising people to self isolate in the city.

The previous week there had been 1,459 - the second highest number in the past six months. The highest number - 1,959 - was recorded two weeks prior.

On August 2 the app’s sensitivity was changed so fewer contacts of someone who tests positive would be contacted.