Number of Peterborough pings falls as COVID app settings are changed
The number of people ‘pinged’ in Peterborough has fallen after the NHS COVID app settings were made less sensitive.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:58 pm
In the week ending August 11, there were 1,158 pings sent out by the app advising people to self isolate in the city.
The previous week there had been 1,459 - the second highest number in the past six months. The highest number - 1,959 - was recorded two weeks prior.
On August 2 the app’s sensitivity was changed so fewer contacts of someone who tests positive would be contacted.
Peterborough has one of the highest COVID case rates in the country, and a vaccine take up rate which is much lower than the much of the rest of the country.