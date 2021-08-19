Number of Peterborough pings falls as COVID app settings are changed

The number of people ‘pinged’ in Peterborough has fallen after the NHS COVID app settings were made less sensitive.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 1:58 pm
People all over Peterborough are being 'pinged' by the test and trace app

In the week ending August 11, there were 1,158 pings sent out by the app advising people to self isolate in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The previous week there had been 1,459 - the second highest number in the past six months. The highest number - 1,959 - was recorded two weeks prior.

On August 2 the app’s sensitivity was changed so fewer contacts of someone who tests positive would be contacted.

Peterborough has one of the highest COVID case rates in the country, and a vaccine take up rate which is much lower than the much of the rest of the country.