Number of COVID patients in hospital falls again as vaccination campaign continues in Peterborough

Latest figures released by the Government last night show that on February 15 there were 100 patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - which includes Peterborough City Hospital was 100. The peak during the Omicron wave was on February 1, when there were 131 patients.
The vaccination campaign is continuing in Peterborough - but the city is still lagging along way behind the UK average.
A total of 47.5 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Peterborough have now had a booster jab, compared to a UK rate of 65.9 per cent - despite Peterborough having had one of the highest case rates throughout the winter.
The case rate is now falling, and is at its lowest level since December 19 - but remains well above the UK rate.