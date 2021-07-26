Number of COVID hospitalisations increases as case rate continues to rise in Peterborough

The latest data from the Government shows that on July 20 there were 28 people in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWAFT) hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland) with coronavirus.

Seven days earlier, on July 14, the number of people in the hospitals stood at 13. On July 15, seven people were admitted to the hospitals with COVID - the highest number of people admitted on a single day since eight people were admitted on March 6.

The number of people on ventilation has also increased. On July 14 the number stood at three, while on July 20 there were five people on ventilators.

Peterborough City Hospital

The increase in people needing medical help comes after the case rate in Peterborough has continued to rise.

On July 20, the case rate was 341.6, the highest rate since the beginning of February. Data shows the rate in Peterborough is much higher among those aged 59 and below (401.2) than those aged 60 and above (95.6).

The rate in Peterborough remains considerably below the rate for the UK as a whole, which stands at 490.5.

There have been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Peterborough since March 16.

The vaccination programme in Peterborough hit a significant milestone last Wednesday, when the 50 per cent mark was hit for adults getting their second dose.

However, the vaccination rate remains a long way behind the UK rate as a whole. As of Saturday, 51.1 per cent of adults in Peterborough have received both doses, compared to 70.3 per cent across the UK. There is a similar gap for first doses - 68.1 per cent of adults in Peterborough have had at least one dose, compared to 88 per cent across the UK.