New walk-in clinics for Pfizer jabs in Peterborough announced

Mass vaccination centre at the City Care Centre, Thorpe Road

A walk-in clinic will take place at Peterborough City Care Centre on Thorpe Road on Tuesday July 13 between 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Anyone over 18 can attend for either a first or second dose. For second doses, the first must have been administered at least eight weeks ago.

New walk-in dates have also been announced for Hall’s The Chemist as Orton Wistow.

Moderna jabs will be offered between Wednesday (July 7) and Friday (July 9) between 8am and 4pm.

While on Saturday (July 10), AstraZeneca jabs will be available between 8am and 3pm.

The current list of walk-in clinics confirmed is:

July 1 - August 1: 9am to 3pm at East of England Showground and City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 6- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 7- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 8- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 8- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 9- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 10- 8am to 3pm at Halls The Chemist (AstraZeneca)

July 13- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 13- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (Pfizer)

July 15- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 20- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 22- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 27- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)