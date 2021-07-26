New rapid COVID testing site to open in Peterborough

Coronavirus

The site will be open at the Stanground Community Centre on Whittlesey Road, Peterborough between 9pm and 5pm on Tuesday (July 27) and Saturday (July 31).

Residents will be able to get tested, or pick up rapid tests for use at home.

The site is one of a number of testing sites open across Peterborough in a bid to keep the virus under control.