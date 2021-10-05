New Peterborough vaccine centre to be located in former clothes shop

The centre, which is due to open on Monday, October 18, will be based on the ground floor.

Next announced it was closing the Queensgate store in April this year.

The vaccine hub will be based in the unit which had been occupied by Next

It is hoped the new vaccine centre will enable more people in the city to get vaccinated. The vaccination take up rate in Peterborough is much lower than the UK rate, while cases in the city remain higher than the rate across the UK.

The new centre will replace the two main hubs that have been operating this year, with the vaccine hub at the East of England Showground closing on Sunday, October 17, the day before the Queensgate centre opens.

The hub at the City Care Centre will close on Sunday, November 7.

For full details on all walk-in vaccination centres visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

If you have it, please take with you your NHS number when you go to get your jab to help the vaccination team book you in quickly. But don’t worry if you don’t have an NHS number or are not registered with a GP / local doctor, you can still get vaccinated.

You do NOT need to show identification (ID) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and you do not need to give your full name or address. It does not matter whether you are a UK citizen or what your immigration status is, how long you have been here or how long you expect to stay.

Before your vaccination, don’t forget to keep hydrated (bring some bottled water with you) and have something to eat before you come!