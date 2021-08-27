Nearly six in 10 Peterborough adults fully vaccinated - but three city areas have a take up rate of less than 50 per cent

A total of 59 per cent of adults have now had both doses of COVID vaccination, with 69 per cent having had at least one dose.

This is still a long way behind the UK take up rate, which has seen 78 per cent have two doses, and 88 per cent have at least one dose.

The number of people in the city getting their first dose every day is continuing to fall, with 54 people getting their first dose on Wednesday, compared with 64 the previous Wednesday.

However, the number of second doses given out every day remains steady, with 573 given out in Peterborough on Wednesday, compared with 678 the previous week - however 573 was the highest number in a week.

The take up rate remains lowest in younger people, where less than 55 per cent have even had one jab in the city.

Peterborough’s case rate remains higher than the UK rate, although it has been falling this week.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 91%. Second dose: 85% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 88%. Second dose: 80% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Eye and Thorney First dose: 87%. Second dose: 80% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Orton West and Castor First dose: 87%. Second dose: 80% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales