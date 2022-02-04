More than half of Peterborough neighbourhoods have seen less than 50% the population have a booster jab -as hospitalisations reach highest level for a year

Just 98,106 residents - or 47 per cent of the population - have had a third COVID jab. Across the UK, the figure stands at 65.1 per cent.

However, Peterborough’s COVID case rate remains one of the highest in the country - second in England and fourth across the whole UK.

The case rate in Peterborough has only fallen below the 1,700 cases per 100,000 people on three days in 2022. The UK rate is currently 1,009.4. The last time Peterborough had a rate lower than 1,000 was on Boxing Day.

There have been 12 COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) in Peterborough in 2022.

The latest Government data shows that there were 131 patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City Hospital - on February 1 - the highest number since February 26 last year.

Residents are being urged to get a vaccination if they are eligible. Walk in sessions are being held across the city - including at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow ahead of the FA Cup match against QPR.

For more information, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 91.3% Second dose: 87.6% Third dose: 74.4% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Orton West and Castor First dose: 87.4% Second dose: 83.1% Third dose: 70.1% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford First dose: 91.3% Second dose: 85.6% Third dose: 69.3% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 88.1% Second dose: 83.5% Third dose: 68.3% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales