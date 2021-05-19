More than half of Peterborough neighbourhoods are nearly COVID free - as rate drops again

Just eight of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city saw three or more cases in the seven days up to May 13.

Two areas saw six cases, three saw four cases, and three saw three cases.

Where neighbourhoods record two or fewer cases, the government does not publish detailed data to protect individuals’ identities.

Overall, there were 52 cases in Peterborough during the week - a drop of 23 compared to the previous week.

The rate in Peterborough now stands at 25.7 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest it has been since last summer, and only just ahead of the UK rate of 22.

It has now been more than a month since the last COVID related death (within 28 days of a positive test) in the city.

1. Walton Six cases (+2 compared to the previous week) Rate: 75.4 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

2. Peterborough Central Six cases (-1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 48.1 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

3. Hargate and Orton Longueville Four cases (+1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 41.1 Photo: Midlands Buy photo

4. Millfield and Bourges Boulevard Four cases (-1 compared to the previous week) Rate: 39.8 Photo: Midlands Buy photo