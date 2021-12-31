More than four in 10 Peterborough residents have now had booster jab

A total of 84,912 people in the city have had their booster jab now - or 40.7 per cent of the population (up to December 28).

In nine of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, more than half of the residents have had a third dose.

However, in seven areas, the number is less than one in three.

Across the UK as a whole, 57.5 per cent have had a third dose.

In Peterborough, a total of 361,436 doses have been given out since the start of the vaccination campaign in December last year.

Residents are being urged to get a vaccine - whether it is a first, second or third dose - as COVID case rates are at their highest ever level.

The latest data shows the rate on Christmas Eve stood at 919.4 cases per 100,000 people - the highest rate recorded in Peterborough. Christmas Eve was the sixth consecutive day where the case rate was the highest recorded in the city.

Government data on the number of patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which includes Peterborough City Hospital - has not been updated for more than a week, with the last data showing there were65 patients in the hospitals on December 21.

For information on how to book a vaccine, and where they are available, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey First dose: 90.5% Second dose: 85.5% Third dose: 67.6% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Orton West and Castor First dose: 86.5% Second dose: 81.9% Third dose: 64.3% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Newborough and Peakirk First dose: 87.1% Second dose: 81.7% Third dose: 61.8% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Eye and Thorney First dose: 86.6% Second dose: 80.9% Third dose: 61.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales