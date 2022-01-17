More than 9 out of 10 NHS workers at Peterborough hospital trust double jabbed

Peterborough City Hospital.

In total, 92.7 per cent of the 7,862 NHS Trust health care workers at the trust - which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals - have had two jabs.

All frontline NHS workers must be double jabbed by April 1 as part of new Government laws.

Of the workers at the trust, 7,461 (94.9 per cent) had received at least one dose before December 8. People need to wait eight weeks between first and second doses.

The current vaccination rates for NHS workers in England stand at 93.5 per cent for first doses, and 90.7 per cent for second doses.

For third doses, the England rate is 60.9 per cent, while for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, the rate is 70.1 per cent.

Hospital bosses across the country have spoken of their concern about losing staff when the new rules are introduced.

However, Louise Tibbert, Chief People Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are working to the national guidance and regulations around staff vaccination and supporting those who are yet to take up the vaccine.

“The vast majority of our staff are vaccinated and we continue to encourage those that haven’t yet received their first, second or booster dose, to get vaccinated and protect themselves, their loved ones and their colleagues.”