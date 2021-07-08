Moderna vaccine walk-in clinics now available at Peterborough showground

Covid 19 vaccination centre at the Cambridge Suite, East of England Arena.

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust has confirmed that they have several hundred vaccines available on a first come, first served basis.

The sessions will be open to anyone aged over 18 who needs their first or second dose (provided your first dose was at least eight weeks ago.

They will take place seven days a week at the East of England Showground between 9am and 3pm.

Anyone attending has been advised to bring a bottle of water with them and have something to eat before they come.

The current list of walk-in clinics confirmed is:

July 1 - August 1: 9am to 3pm at East of England Showground and City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 8- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 8- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 9- 8am to 4pm at Halls The Chemist (Moderna)

July 10- 8am to 3pm at Halls The Chemist (AstraZeneca)

July 10- 9am to 5pm at the Weston Homes Stadium (Pfizer)

July 12 (onwards)- 9am to 3pm at East of England Showground (Moderna)

July 13- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 13- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (Pfizer)

July 15- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 20- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)

July 22- 5:50pm to 7:30pm at the East of England Showground (AstraZeneca)

July 27- 5:30pm to 7:30pm at City Care Centre (AstraZeneca)