Metro mayor calls for people to continue wearing masks in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Children’s doctor Dr Nik Johnson said he will continue to wear a face covering and is urging residents to do the same.

He said: “I’ve been thinking hard about what I’ve been calling ‘Open for Business’ day on Monday, July 19. There’s no doubt that easing of restrictions will be a great relief to our businesses. I’m very aware of how difficult the last year has been for the regional economy.

“But I’m also, as a doctor and as mayor, well aware of the many, many people for whom so-called ‘Freedom Day’ is anything but. I campaigned on the basis of compassion, co-operation and community and continuing to wear a mask, if you can, is no different.

Dr Nik Johnson

“Compassion for our most vulnerable people and their families and friends. Co-operation to prevent further waves and further restriction.

“Community must be our priority - keeping everyone safe, bringing everyone with us as we open up again.

“Commerce relies on people feeling confident to go out and spend in shops and use public transport – not to avoid doing so because of people not wearing masks.

“As Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough I stand with (fellow mayors) Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham in their encouragement to continue to wear masks on public transport and in crowded places.