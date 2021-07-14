Metro mayor calls for people to continue wearing masks in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire
The public should continue to wear masks in public spaces and on public transport even when national restrictions ends on Monday, the Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has said.
Children’s doctor Dr Nik Johnson said he will continue to wear a face covering and is urging residents to do the same.
He said: “I’ve been thinking hard about what I’ve been calling ‘Open for Business’ day on Monday, July 19. There’s no doubt that easing of restrictions will be a great relief to our businesses. I’m very aware of how difficult the last year has been for the regional economy.
“But I’m also, as a doctor and as mayor, well aware of the many, many people for whom so-called ‘Freedom Day’ is anything but. I campaigned on the basis of compassion, co-operation and community and continuing to wear a mask, if you can, is no different.
“Compassion for our most vulnerable people and their families and friends. Co-operation to prevent further waves and further restriction.
“Community must be our priority - keeping everyone safe, bringing everyone with us as we open up again.
“Commerce relies on people feeling confident to go out and spend in shops and use public transport – not to avoid doing so because of people not wearing masks.
“As Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough I stand with (fellow mayors) Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham in their encouragement to continue to wear masks on public transport and in crowded places.
“I ask everyone who is able to continue to wear a mask on our buses and trains, and in public spaces. To keep our businesses open, and avoid more lockdowns, I will wear a mask. On public transport, I will wear a mask. To keep my colleagues and patients safe, I will wear a mask. I ask you all to join me.”