Indian COVID variant of concern found in Cambridge

The Peterborough Telegraph approached PHE to ask whether any cases of the Indian variant had been found in Peterborough or Cambridgeshire.

Dr David Edwards, Consultant in Health Protection at PHE East, said: “Following a rise in the number of cases of coronavirus in Cambridge, Public Health England (PHE), Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridge City Council have been working together with local communities to help stop further transmission of the virus. The contacts and movements of confirmed positive cases have been robustly traced and all those who are deemed at risk of infection have been advised to self-isolate and are being offered testing.

“Through our investigations, we have found a small number of cases of the COVID-19 India variant (VUI-21APR—02). These are associated with recent travel to India. We are aware that there are cases elsewhere in the country and further work is taking place to help us understand how this variant behaves.

Coronavirus

“We continue to ask our communities to be aware of the symptoms of COVID and follow the guidance and advice, hands, face, space and fresh air to help protect yourself and those around you. In particular, we urge people not to mix socially indoors with anyone outside of their household or bubble at any time.”

Peterborough’s COVID case rate has been falling in recent days, and is currently at its lowest level since last summer. The city sits 56th in the league table of highest rates in the country, with a rate of 31.1 cases per 100,000 people.

The Uk rate is 21.9, The rate in Cambridge is 17.6.