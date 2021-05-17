In pictures: Joy as indoor hospitality reopens in Peterborough

As part of the government’s roadmap of lockdown, Monday was the day hospitality venues were once again allowed to make use of their indoor facilities and welcome up to six people per table.

Other venues such as sports clubs, museums, cinemas, and children’s play areas were also cleared to reopen, along with hotels, hostels and B&Bs.

The city centre saw an increased footfall than would normally be expected on a Monday morning as many took the first opportunity to share a meal or drink with loved ones or friends indoors. It was just as well, given the rain showers at around 1pm.

Among those enjoying a pint at the Sir Henry Royce pub on Broadway was Michael Halliday, he said: “It certainly tasted good this morning. I’m enjoying being able to be inside again and getting back to some of the things I’ve missed over the past year.”

Staff at the pub were similarly excited to welcome a sea of happy faces back into the pub for the first time since the third lockdown, given the pub’s lack of outside space, adding: “It’s been a good start to the day and nice to see some familiar faces. As the day goes on, and come the weekend, we expect to see many more people returning, which is great.”

Elsewhere, there were full tables at popular city centre restaurants such as Pizza House on Cowgate and Wagamama on Long Causeway. Diners the Rose family, said: “It’s that something different that is really nice. Being able to go and sit in somewhere and enjoy food you wouldn’t make yourself at home. Plus, given the British weather, we’re very happy to be allowed back indoors again!”

Below are images captured across the centre of Peterborough as businesses reopened their doors.

