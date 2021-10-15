Peterborough: First dose: 65.9% Second dose: 59.8%

How vaccine rates compare in each Peterborough neighbourhood as cases continue to rise

Vaccine take up rates in almost every Peterborough neighbourhood remain below the national average - as COVID cases continue to rise in the city.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 15th October 2021, 8:00 am

So far, 65.9 per cent of all Peterborough residents aged 12 and over have had at least one dose, while 59.8 per cent have had two doses.

Across the UK, 85.7 per cent have had at least one dose, and 78.7 per cent have had two doses.

Just four of the 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods have a take up rate above the UK rate,

However, Peterborough’s case rate stands at 613 cases per 100,000 people - well above the UK rate of 381.4.

A large number of the cases in the city are among school age children, but cases are now spreading among adults again, and residents are being urged to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

A new vaccine hub opens in Serpentine Green on Monday, with the centre at the East of England Showground closing on Sunday.

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey

First dose: 87.0% Second dose: 82.2%

2. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford

First dose: 86.3% Second dose: 80.5%

3. Newborough and Peakirk

First dose: 84.3% Second dose: 79.5%

4. Orton West and Castor

First dose: 84.0% Second dose: 79.5%

