How the COVID rates in each Peterborough neighbourhood compare

The latest figures show that there was a rise in cases in just two of the 22 areas of the city - Stanground and Bretton Park.

Overall in the city, there were 609 cases in the past week - a fall of 277 compared to the previous seven days.

The case rate in the city is now 300.6 cases per 100,000 people - the lowest figure since July 29. Cases have been falling since hitting a summer peak of 521.7 on August 13.

The rate remains just above the UK rate of 297.1, although the gap has been closing in recent days.

So far in September there have been 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

In the first three weeks of August, there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

As of September 14 (the most recent data available) there were 64 patients in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland). This is the highest figure since March 21.

There were eight patients on ventilators on September 14 - the last time there were more patients on ventilators was March 28 (although there were eight patients on ventilators for two days in August).

All data is available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Stanground 68 cases (+12 compared to the previous week) Rate: 571.7 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Bretton Park 50 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 596.7 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Woodston and West Town 43 cases (-11 compared to the previous week) Rate: 338.2 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Orton Malborne and Goldhay 37 cases (-12 compared to the previous week) Rate: 418.8 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales